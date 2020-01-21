Tipperary potato growers enter a new phase with electricity funding

A Tipperary farm is set to benefit after it was approved for Leader funding by North Tipperary Development Company to install 3-phase electricity.

Wray, Stuart and Mark Platt of Clarkill Farming outside Borrisokane, who are potato retailers and wholesalers, said the electricity will increase their refrigeration capacity, increasing the amount of potatoes they can sell into the retail market locally all year around.

In addition, they are looking forward to increasing their workforce as a result of this development.

“We are very grateful to the assistance we received in this application from both Mary Newman Julian and Cllr Ger Darcy. Mary visited us here at Clarkill a number of times over the past few months, and worked diligently with us in getting the application ready for Leader funding. We would like to acknowledge her assistance and support in getting this funding across the line,” said Stuart and Mark.

Fine Gael election candidate, Ms Newman Julian said that the installation will be a great addition to the Platt family’s rural enterprise and will also help flatten the energy demand curve in the wider area.

“More importantly it will enable Clarkill to supply potatoes to local retailers all year around, and significantly reduce the amount of transport and food miles associated with the wholesale side of the business,” she said.

It should also make 3-phase installation more affordable for other local enterprises and farms.

Ms Newman Julian said that Patrick Killeen of NTDC had been extremely helpful and supportive in the preparation of the application.

“Michael Murray and all the NTDC team have always been very supportive and helpful on any projects I have brought to their table. I look forward to continue working with them on more exciting projects in 2020,” she said.