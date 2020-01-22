Tipperary gardaí make number of arrests over series of burglaries

Tipperary gardaí have arrested several individuals in connection with burglaries in the Nenagh district over the last week.

A search was carried out in the Rathcabbin area last Saturday and gardaí recovered some property that was stolen during the course of three burglaries at Silver St, Nenagh, last month.

A 20-year-old male was arrested. He was also questioned in relation to burglaries in Borrisokane, Cloughjordan, Roscrea and a number of other areas.

He was charged with two burglaries and in relation to two incidents of criminal damage.

A garda spokesperson said it is likely that further charges will be proffered.

Separately, two males from Galway were arrested on Saturday and detained in Limerick for questioning. One was charged with burglaries at two business premises located off Martyr's Road, Nenagh, which occurred on Wednesday of last week.

Another male has been arrested in connection with thefts from two premises in Nenagh on Tuesday of last week. Goods worth €500 were stolen in one incident. The property was recovered.

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to business premises at Main Street, Borrisokane, on Friday last. The incident happened at around 3am.

Two house break-ins were reported in the Roscrea area on Friday, one at Dungar and the other at Cloona.