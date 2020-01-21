Over 750 walkers take part in Operation Transformation walks across Tipperary

Over 750 walkers participated throughout Tipperary for the Operation Transformation National Walks.

For the tenth year running in 2020, Sport Ireland and Local Sports Partnerships teamed up once again with RTE’s Operation Transformation. The Operation Transformation National Walks took place on Saturday 18th January at 11.00am taking place in locations around Ireland.

This year, crowds turned up to walk in Clonmel, Cahir, Nenagh, Tipperary Town and Templemore. The walks were a great success and enjoyed by all those who participated.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-ordinator with Tipperary Sports Partnership commented it was great to see so many people of all ages enjoying the walks across the county. I would just like to encourage everyone to make 2020 their year to be active.

Tipperary Sports Partnership would like to especially thank our event partners/organisers Cahir Meet n Train, Canon Hayes Sports Centre, Clonmel AC, Nenagh Eire Og and Templemore AC. Also, Operation Transformation, Sport Ireland, An Garda Siochana in Clonmel, Cahir, Nenagh, Templemore & Tipperary Town, Tipperary Civil Defence, Clonmel Park Hotel and all volunteers and walking leaders for their assistance in facilitating and supporting the organisation of the event.

Follow Tipperary Sports Partnership on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep updated on further opportunities to keep you active in 2020.