Voter registration day in Cashel Community School
On Monday, January 20, thirty Cashel Community School students were registered to vote.
To mark the occasion five general election candidates addressed the students and answered questions. The event was organised by the School Citizenship Team.
Thanks to Mary Newman Julian, Martin Browne, Mattie McGrath, Jackie Cahill and Rob O'Donnell for their contributions on the day. County councillors Roger Kennedy and Declan Burgess were also in attendance at what is intended to be an annual event
