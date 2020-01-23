Coláiste Phobal Roscrea hurlers unlucky to be defeated

On Wednesday, January 8, our senior hurling team played Doon in the Munster Quarter final.

They put up a great display on the day and were unlucky to be beaten in extra time. It was a wonderful team performance and certainly augers well for the future.

They trained over the Christmas break and this showed their level of commitment and dedication. Well done to the panel and management for all their efforts. We are very proud of you all.

Boys Badminton

On January 9, Colaiste Phobal competed in a badminton tournament in Our Ladies secondary school.

The first to play were the U19s. Joe Teehan, James Treacy, Aaron Delahunty and John Delaney won the first round without losing a single game. Next up, they played Thurles putting up a great fight but sadly were knocked out. Next to play were the U16’s which is made up of two teams the first to play were Scott Kelly, Jake McLoughlin, Mason McKusker and Conall Dooley who give it their all and came out on top winning a plaque for our school.

The next U16 team to play was Kian Tynan, Ben Lynch, Cormac Murray and Lorcan O'Donnell who were unfortunately defeated. Overall the day went very well and we are lucky enough to be able to compete in the next upcoming badminton event in UL.

Girls Badminton

On Wednesday, January 15, the U14 and U16 girls Badminton teams travelled to Templemore to take part in the Tipperary Badminton competition. The under 16 girls won their competition and will now represent Tipperary in the upcoming Munster competition. The U14 girls were runners up in their competition. Congratulations to all the girls.

Resilience Training

On Monday, January 6, second year students had their Resilience Academy. This continues on Mondays.

Hope Week

From Monday , January 13, we had our annual Hope Week. Monday began with Resilience Training for Class Lough Conn, Lough Derg, Lough Allen and Lough Neagh. On Tuesday, January 14, we were delighted to have Olympic Boxer Kenneth Egan talk to students and give his life experiences.