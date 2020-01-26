Four year driving ban imposed on Co. Tipperary based man caught driving without insurance on two occasions

A Lithuanian man earned a four-year driving ban and €1200 in fines at Cashel District Court for driving without insurance or a licence in Golden and Cahir.

Karolis Rimkevicius (21) with addresses at Fourpenny Road, Athasellabbey, Golden and Cahir Abbey Lower, Cahir pleaded guilty to committing the driving offences at Main St., Golden on November 30, 2018 and Tipperary Road, Cahir on December 19, 2017.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client was involved in buying and selling cars with a friend. He apologised to the court. “He tells me he has learned a valuable lesson.”

Mr Morrissey replied “no” when asked if his client had ever held a driving licence.

“How does he believe he has any competence to drive a vehicle when he never held a licence,” responded Judge Terence Finn before imposing penalty.