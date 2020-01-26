Four year driving ban imposed on Co. Tipperary man caught driving under the influence of drugs 

A four year driving ban was imposed at Cashel District Court on a 26 year-old Clogheen man caught driving under the influence of drugs in Cahir.

Derek O'Brien of Ballyboy West, Clogheen was also fined €400 and received a driving licence endorsement for the drug driving offence at Cahir House Hotel, The Square, Cahir on January 14 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Garda Michael Cussen saw a vehicle exiting the Swiss Cottage in Cahir. It made a sharp turn into the Cahir House Hotel Car Park without indicating. He arrested the driver Derek O'Brien, who provided a blood sample at Cahir Garda Station. Analysis of the sample showed the presence of canaboids and benzodiazepines.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was working full-time and pleaded guilty to the charge .

Judge Terence Finn he took into account Mr O'Brien's co-operation with gardai and his clean record in imposing penalty. He agreed to fix recognisance in the event of appeal.