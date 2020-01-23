Roscrea Comhaltas to host workshops on January 25

The branch is delighted to host the following workshops on Saturday, January 25, in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea.

All ages are welcome on the following and are free of charge; whistle (fast tunes) 10.30 – 12.30 tutor Daniel Coonan.

Fiddle (fast tunes) 12.45pm – 2.30pm tutor Daniel Coonan. Singing (traditional) 10.30am – 12.30pm tutor Tadgh Maher.

Lilting 12.45pm – 2.30pm tutor Tadgh Maher. Music Exam workshops - €5 fee for non-branch members. (booklet included).

Workshop 1: leaving cert Irish music - 2 hours. Workshop on both the listening and written topics for Q5 Irish music. You will also receive a detailed revision handbook - including sample Irish music essays, lots of advice, exam hints, and plenty of supportive discussion.

Open to any fifth or sixth year music students. Workshop 2: junior cert Irish music - 1 and 1/2 hours

Workshop on both the listening and written topics for Q3 Irish music. You will also get a detailed revision handbook - including sample answers, exam hints, and plenty of exam-question practice. Open to any third year music students.

Students wishing to take part in the exam workshops (with tutor Kathryn Browne) will need to pre book by January 23. Simply text your name and exam type (e.g. Joe Bloggs, leaving cert etc) to 086 8317821. Pre booking will ensure the correct numbers of booklets are prepared.