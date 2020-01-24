Two Tipperary brothers remanded in custody over alleged assaults

Two Tipperary brothers have been remanded in custody in connection with two assaults that happened in Nenagh just days before Christmas.

Adam Maxwell of 12 Yewston Estate, Nenagh, and his brother Bob, of the same address, were each remanded by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court to February 21, 2020.

Adam Maxwell was remanded on consent while Judge MacGarth refused a bail application on behalf of Bob Maxwell.

Adam Maxwell, 24, faces a number of charges, including entering as a trespasser and assaulting his victim causing harm at 5 Woodview Close, Nenagh, on December 23, 2019.

He is also charged with assault causing harm on the same date as well as trespassing and causing criminal damage.

Adam Maxwell also faces a charge of assault causing harm at Yewston Estate on December 23.

He was granted continuing bail on a number of other charges, including being in possession of a hurley that had a six-inch sharpened blade secured to it by three bolts at Silver Street, Nenagh, on December 24, 2019. He is also charged with being intoxicated in public on the same occasion.

He is charged with the theft of an electric saw valued at 80 at Connolly Street, Nenagh, on November 21, 2019, and the theft of bank cards at Yewston Estate on November 14, 2014, along with criminal damage to the bank cards on the same date.

Adam Maxwell is charged with being is possession of a stolen Tommy Hilfiger coat valued at €299 on October 1, 2019.

He is charge with being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Yewston Estate on December 23, 2019.

Adam Maxwell is charged with sale or supply of Alprazolam and unlawful possession of drugs at Dublin Road, Nenagh, on October 24, 2018.

He is further charged with three counts of dangerous driving at Joe Daly Road, Nenagh, on November 22, 2018, and with having no insurance or driving licence on the same date.

Bob Maxwell, 27, is charge with assault causing harm at Yewston Estate on December 23, 2019.

He is also charged with criminal damage at 8 Woodview Close, on December 23, 2019 and with trespass at the same location on the same date.

Bob Maxwell is also charged with entering as a trespasser and assaulting his victim causing harm at 5 Woodview Close, on December 23, 2019, and with assault causing harm on the same date.