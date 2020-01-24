Roscrea Toastmasters club builds your confidence in public speaking 

Roscrea Toastmasters met on January 9 and President Sheila Shanahan welcomed all members and guests.

Toastmaster for the night was Liz Ryan.



Topics master Theresa Ryan Feehan had a great range of entertaining topics from, will artificial intelligence take over, to, how would you mentor people if you were a leader in Operation Transformation? with lots of contributions from the members and guests.



On the night there were prepared speeches from Una Mooney, Brigid Healy and Matt Bourke. Una’s speech was about communication styles. Brigid's speech was a personal speech about how statistics affected her daughter's life. Matt's speech was about his fear of public speaking. New members always welcome.



Our next gathering will be on Thursday, January 23, in the Racket Hall hotel at 8pm. Call Sean at 0860291809.