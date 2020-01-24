Clonmel to lose crucial community policing service from February 3

A crucial and highly valued community policing service in operation in Clonmel is to be stood down on February 3.

Clonmel , which has had to endure under staffing issues for years at Clonmel Garda Station, is set to lose the Clonmel Community Policing Service.

It is understood that the move is being made to divert resources into the drugs squad.

Independent TD Seamus Healy hit out today at the decision and said Clonmel deserved to have the community policing service and sufficient resources to battle the drugs dealers.

Deputy Healy, calling on Commijssioner Drew Harris to reverse the decision, described the move to disband the Clonjmel Community Policing Service as "absolutely shocking" .

"The disbandment of this essential preventative service in our town, the largest in all of Co. Tipperary, is a massive retrograde step.

This is due to come into almost immediate effect, from the 3rd of February with almost no consultation with the communities involved.

The rationale behind this move is that the Gardaí in the Community Policing Service will be now used to bolster the Drugs Squad.

There is another term for this and it is called “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. This measure has been taken due to the chronic under-staffing of Clonmel Garda Station and for no other reason.

With people living in fear of their lives due to drug-dealers, drug debts and the general scourge of drugs in our community the improvement of the Drugs Squad is a welcome and necessary move but not at the expense of another vital service in our town.

The work that the Community Policing Service do on the ground building up a rapport and trust within our communities results in many crimes never being committed. This vital service which the town benefits from is now being removed by stealth and the safety of the communities in our town was not considered in the slightest.

Clonmel deserves both a dedicated Drugs Squad and a Community Policing Service. It is the County town of Tipperary" said Deputy Healy.

