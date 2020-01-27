Pilgrimage 2020 - an evening not to be missed in Thurles

Pilgrimage 2020 which will take place in the Bookworm Bookshop Thurles at 7pm, on Thursday, February 6, is an evening not to be missed.

For the first time ever there will be an evening which is focused not only on the Spanish Camino of St James, but also on the newly re-awakened Irish pilgrim paths.

The event is especially aimed at those who are thinking of completing a pilgrim walk in either Ireland or Spain in the coming year and will provide all the necessary information for this.

The event will open with a reception and tasting session for local foods and drinks from along the Camino routes in Spain and will also feature the cuisine local to the Irish pilgrim paths.

This will be followed by a talk from author and chairman of Pilgrim Paths Ireland, John G O’Dwyer.

He will speak about his experiences - some sad, some insightful, some funny - while completing the Irish Pilgrim Paths when writing his bestselling guidebook to these routes.

He will also speak about the new Irish Pilgrim Passport and St Declan’s Way which opens this year as a fully waymarked pilgrim route linking royal Cashel with monastic Ardmore.

The final speaker of the evening will be Michael Walsh of the Irish Camino Society.

Michael is one of Ireland’s most experienced Camino walkers and has already completed the entire pilgrim route from Holycross Abbey in Tipperary to Santiago in Spain.

He will give advice for those new to walking pilgrim routes and will also speak of the new Celtic Camino, which combines pilgrim walking in Ireland with Spain.

Admission is free. All comers are welcome.