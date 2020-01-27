Tipperary's new IFA leader puts down a marker for next Government

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan took over as new IFA president this Monday and put down a marker with the next Government over what is required for the sector.

"Between EU funds and national co-financing, we need the CAP budget for Ireland of €1.8bn to be increased to at least €2bn," he told the association's 65th agm. “We also expect this money to go to active farmers."

Mr Cullinan, from Toomevara, said that there was no excuse for allowing it to leak out to those who were not genuinely farming or to service providers.

"Farmers who are producing top-quality safe food while safeguarding the environment must get the reward,” he said.

MrCullinan said IFA wanted the closest possible trading relationship with the UK in the Brexit talks, a level-playing field, a second BEAM scheme to cover losses post-May 12, and a fund to cover losses arising from a no deal.

MrCullinan earlier met the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin to convey the views of Irish farmers.

The National Council will be scrutinising the position of party leaders on climate action. Following last week’s climate event.

IFA will be insisting that the next Government follows the science around agriculture and climate. This means recognising that there must be a different way to account for methane and full credit for carbon sequestration.

The new IFA president said he would not be signing up to a 2030 agri-food strategy that didn't contain a clear measurable target for farmer viability.

“The Foodwise 2025 strategy contained targets for exports, jobs and value added, but there was no target to measure how farmers were doing over the period of the strategy. It didn’t deliver for farmers,” he said.

This Tuesday,party leaders Leo Varadkaar, Fine Gael; Micheál Martin, Fianna Fáil, and Eamon Ryan of the Green Party will address the IFA's national council.