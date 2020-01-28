Maltese visitors check out Cashel’s soccer scene

A group of three people from Malta visited Cashel this past weekend to meet with members of Cashel’s soccer club with the intention of bringing a Maltese youth team to Cashel this coming July.

Their interest in Ireland began when they met with the Cashel EU Rural Charter delegation who visited Nadur in Malta in 2018.

The Cashel Friends of Europe had a social evening with Mario and Joan Bonello and Eucharist Camilleri at Brosnan’s Bar on Saturday night.

The visitors were presented with produce hampers, which included locally produced Cashel Blue Cheese and Rossa Pottery.

Cashel will host a Youth Meeting associated with the European Charter from May 28 - 31 this year.