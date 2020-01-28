Call for safety measures at Bowes Corner in Thurles

Cllr Jim Ryan called on the district to install a roundabout and/or other types of safety measures at Bowes Corner in Thurles as a matter of urgency.

There have been two accidents there in the last two weeks,” he said. “We need to take this issue very seriously.” A design will be presented next March, he was told.

Cllr Ryan also called on the district to seek a deputation meeting with the Minister for Transport in order to ask him to move forward the bypass project for Thurles town.

He was told that the appropriate authority is the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland). The district will write to the TII regarding the November meeting.

“I am not happy with that response,” said Cllr Ryan. “I have been on this since 2007.

“With the general election now taking place, this will be a problem for the new Minister. Once we know who the new Minister is, we can ask for a deputation meeting with him, and outline our concerns to move this to the next stage.

“That is the only way we will move this project on,” added Cllr Ryan.

Meanwhile, Cllr Jim Ryan said concerns have been expressed about St Patrick’s graveyard in Thurles.

The layout means that there is a lack of space between graves, forcing visitors to step over graves.

“There is no footpath access. People feel it’s difficult to attend to their loved ones.”

Also, the left side of St Mary’s graveyard in Thurles is maintained by a committee, while the right hand is maintained by the Co Council. A lot of headstones have collapsed. “Who is responsible?” asked Cllr Ryan. “A lot of those headstones go back to the 1800s. Family members might not be aware that they have family members in there.”

An engineer will look at the graveyards but “funds are limited” responded management.

The engineer will liaise with Cllr Ryan.