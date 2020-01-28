Over 500 items to go under the hammer at Tipperary auction

Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer will conduct an auction of antiques, furniture, jewellery, collectables and effects, including the contents of two local residences, on Sunday, February 2 at 1pm in their auction rooms at Davis Road, Clonme.

The sale will include, briefly: grandfather clocks, wall clocks, tub trap, chest of drawers, roulette table, sewing boxes, card tables, Chesterfield suites, occasional chairs, baby grand piano, pine dresser, sets of chairs, desks, office chairs, brass fire fenders, brass companion sets and coal boxes, jewellery and watches, carriage clocks, oil lamps, paintings and pictures, mirrors, Waterford Crystal, large quantity of collectables and much more.

Over 500 lots in total

The full sale catalogue along with images can be previewed in advance at www.larryokeeffe

auctions.com.

Viewing at the auction rooms will take place on Friday, January 31, 10am - 6pm; Saturday, February 1, 10am - 6pm and Sunday, February 2, 10am - 1pm (time of sale) at Davis Road, Clonmel.

Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer offers online live bidding for their clients who are unable to attend the sale in person, full details can be found on their website.

Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer M.I.P.A.V, Davis Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 052 6126022

Eir Code: E91 Y312 PSRA licence 0002201