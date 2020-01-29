‘Open drug dealing’ in Liberty Square, Thurles

There is open drug dealing in Liberty Square, warned a Councillor at this month’s Thurles municipal district meeting.

“There is a huge problem of illegal drugs in Thurles”, said Cllr Jim Ryan. “It’s swamped. Young people are feeling pressurised by the pushers.”

Two people had approached him within 30 minutes of being in Liberty Square recently, said Cllr Ryan. “I am a parent myself. We are all concerned at how drug taking is out of control. There is open dealing in Liberty Square in Thurles.

“More resources are needed by the gardaí. There are just six people making up the drugs unit in Tipperary. That should be that number in each town, not the whole county.”

Education about drugs “should start in primary school,” added Cllr Ryan.

“We have seen the danger in Drogheda where young people are being killed. Something needs to be done dramatically.”

Cllr Noel Coonan said that, as chairman of the joint policing committee (JPC), they had brought garda Commissioner Drew Harris to Thurles. The number of gardaí was raised following a JPC just before Christmas, and is on the agenda.

Chief Supt Derek Smart, based in Thurles, said he would be adding resources to the gardaí in Tipperary.

“It is being taken very seriously by the JPC,” said Cllr Coonan.

Insp James White gave a very complete report on the issue.

“People on the street know who the dealers are. The difficulty is in obtaining a conviction against them. They are looking for your support but it is being continually raised at JPC meetings,” said Cllr Coonan.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said people need to “start joining the dots.”

“When you buy drugs, your money goes to feed those people and makes those people rich.”

Twenty five to 30 years ago, cannabis was not seen as being dangerous.

Now there are “three times the THC content” in a batch, leading to people having psychotic episodes, warned Cllr Hanafin.

“People taking drugs: they don’t know what’s in them.”

Thalidomide, which was consumed by pregnant women leading to birth defects, had been tested by America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while these illegal drugs are “untested”, said Cllr Hanafin.

Cllr Sean Ryan said it’s something that schools can do a lot on. “It’s very important to start telling young people that this is something that will destroy your lives.”

“It’s absolutely devastating to attend a funeral of a young person whose life was needlessly lost.”