Tipperary families are being ‘squeezed’ by the rising costs of care

Families are being “squeezed by rising childcare costs on the one side, and the emotional and financial stress of looking after elderly parents on the other side,” according to Fianna Fáil candidate Sandra Farrell.

“I have met so many parents who have talked about how difficult it is to make ends meet and that after their mortgage or rent, childcare is their biggest expense,” said Ms Farrell.

She said that the the cost of childcare was only going up because creche operators were facing huge challenges and costs to meet very stringent regulations being imposed on them.

“We can’t land all these new regulations on creche operators and not assist them in meeting those costs,” she said.

Ms Farrell said that she had an input into the party’s childcare strategy and was delighted with the raft of proposals that Fianna Fáil intended to introduce in government.

“I am personally committed to reviewing the regulation process for both creches and nursing homes, so that we can streamline the process and help operators cope with the increased building, administrative and training costs involved,” Ms Farrell