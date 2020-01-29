Gardening tools, cash and jewellery stolen in Co. Tipperary burglaries

Cash, jewellery and gardening tools were stolen in house burglaries in Fethard and Tipperary Town over the past week.

A garden strimmer and hedge cutter were stolen from a house on the Station Road in Tipperary last Friday, January 24. The burglary occurred between 8am and 5.30pm, a Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman reported.

Gardai are also investigating a burglary at a house at The Valley in Fethard last Saturday, January 25. A small sum of cash and a piece of jewellery were stolen in the break-in that happened between 7am and 11am.

Gardai in Tipperary Town have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Station Road area that day to contact the station at (062) 51212.

And anyone who saw suspicious activity in The Valley area of Fethard last Saturday is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.