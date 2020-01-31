Woman appears before Co. Tipperary court charged with her fifth driving without insurance offence

A Carrick-on-Suir woman caught driving without insurance cover last February had four previous convictions for the same offence, Carrick-on-Suir District Court was told.

Siobhan Walsh of Macreary, Carrick-on-Suir pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Fiddown Bridge on February 6, 2019.

Gda. Joseph Reville told the court the insurance cert on the vehicle expired in March, 2017.

The vehicle was seized. Ms Walsh had 27 previous convictions for road traffic offences including four convictions for driving without insurance cover.

Her last insurance conviction was imposed at Carrick District Court in October 2011.

She received a five year driving ban on that occasion.

Defence solicitor Maura Derivan explained that her client was given a car at Christmas in 2018.

When she tried to get insurance to drive the vehice, the cost was too high so the car remained outside her home.

The solicitor pleaded that driving this car on February 6 last year was an “isolated incident”.

She explained an incident occurred at her client's home and she had to leave. She grabbed the car keys and drove the vehicle to her sister's house.

Her sister persuaded her to go back and collect some items and this is when she met the garda.

Ms Derivan pointed out that if Ms Walsh received a custodial sentence, her children would lose their main carer.

Judge Finn said Ms Walsh was asking an awful lot from the court.

He said he could accept the explanation where she took flight in a hurry but that wasn't the case when Gda. Neville came into contact with her.

Ms Derivan responded that her client made the silly decision to agree to her sister's request because she was under stress at the time.

Judge Finn said he appreciated that if he sentenced Ms Walsh it would lead to the intervention of a state agency but the defendant couldn't use her family as a shield.

If that was the case everyone who came before him would be offering a problem with their family.

He decided to hold off making a decision on penalty and adjourned the case to Carrick District Court sitting of April 2 to give him time to reflect on the matter.