Submission deadline of February 3 for major housing estate at Mitchel Street

Residents of Thurles have until 5.30pm on February 3 next to make submissions in relation to a major housing project planned for the town.

Thurles municipal district heard that the plans have gone straight to An Bord Pleanála for consideration. The site is 4.96 hectares off Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road, Thurles, and consists of 122 residential units - 24 duplexes and 98 houses. The case is due to be decided by April 20 next.

The residential units break down into: 20 4-bed semi detached; 62 3-bed semi detached; 16 2-bed townhouses; 12 2-bed ground floor duplex units; 12 2 /3 bed upper floor duplex units. The open space provision will be 26% of the total, with car parking for 242 spaces.

Submissions must be made in writing and a fee of €20 applies. An Bord Pleanála has information on how to make submissions on their website.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin inquired about the impact on neighbouring businesses, and Mitchel Street. Cllr Jim Ryan inquired, “what would be the standard rule regarding the number of car spaces being removed on either side” of the development.

Also, trees that had been planted in other estates are now causing a “huge problem” as the Council does not have the money to cut them down.

Traffic in Mitchel Street is already “extremely busy”, and it could be come a “no go area”, said Cllr Ryan, who asked that these fears be allayed. Also, will the new houses be connected to a new pumping station?

There will be a “buffer” between the new development and existing developments, said executive planner Ann Marie Devaney. “The land is zoned for a mix of amenity and residential.

There will be two-fold vehicular access from the Bohernamona road and from Mitchel Street, that will reduce the impact on Mitchel Street. The application is accompanied by traffic impact studies.”

There is going to be a “significant impact” on the road network.

The application is also accompanied by a flood impact assessment. The pumping station is “not located” on a flood plain. The pumping station is to be a type that can be extended to accommodate future development. “That is a matter for Irish Water,” said Ms Devaney.

“The main open area is to be comprehensively landscaped,” with children’s facilities included.

Cllr Peter Ryan said he welcomed the development as being “good for business.”

Cllr Sean Ryan said Thurles has been an educational town for a long time, which has put a squeeze on accommodation. “Anything that improves the amount of accommodation can only be good, and is to be welcomed.”

Ms Devaney said officials will come back on February 18 with more details.