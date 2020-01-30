Tipperary student honoured as one of top four in Ireland for business studies in Leaving Certificate

A Clonmel student has been honoured for her outstandinig results in Accounting, Business and Economics in last year's Leaving Certificate exam.

Former Rockwell College student Moya Whelan received an incredible 99% in the exam and has been honoured by the Business Studies Teachers’ Association Ireland.

It was also a significant achievement for her teacer at Rockwell, Michael Doyle Jnr., who was achieving back to back success after also teaching the previous year's winner.

Moya Whelan is currently attending Trinity College Dublin, where she is taking Management Science and Information Systems Studies.

She was accompanied at the awards ceremony by her parents John and Carmel Whelan and her two sisters.

Moya was one of four young people recognised by the Business Studies Teachers’ Association Ireland at the annual Business Achievement Awards.

The awards are presented each year to the examination candidate who achieves the highest grade nationally in Leaving Certificate Accounting, Business and Economics and in Junior Cycle Business Studies.

The event, hosted and sponsored by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, welcomes the winners and their families, teachers and principals for the presentation of gold medals and certificates of achievement.

Moya was receiving her award in recognition of her outstanding result of 99% in the 2019 Leaving Certificate examination.

Guest speaker at the event was former Ireland rugby player Jamie Heaslip, who has engaged in a number of successful business ventures since his retirement from rugby.

He spoke on the need for commitment to a task, reminding those attending that “talent is nothing without discipline”.

President of the BPFI Gavin Kelly noted the important contribution of parents and schools to the candidates’ success and in particular the contribution of their teachers.

He noted that Moya’s teacher, Michael Doyle Jnr., had also taught the 2018 Business Award winner, Ben McDonald and congratulated Mr. Doyle on this extraordinary achievement of back-to-back winners.

All the winners this year came from Munster, with Séan Dillon (Business) from Coláiste an Spiorad Naoimh, Cork; Bailey O’Rourke-Lane (Economics) from Hospital in Co. Limerick and Clíodhna Cashman (JC Business Studies) from Midleton in Co. Cork.