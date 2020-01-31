Dangerous structure in Boulick graveyard, Gortnahoe - Ryan

There is a lot of illegal dumping at a bog near Two-Mile-Borris, said Cllr Sean Ryan.

“CCTV needs to be put in there.” Meanwhile, dog fouling continues to blight Collins Park in Thurles. “It’s absolutely horrible, for people having to put up with it, again and again.”

A number of graveyards are in disrepair, notably Moycarkey, which has a dangerous wall, and Boulick in Gortnahoe, where stones are falling from a structure. Land drainage at Littleton graveyard, at the left hand side, is poor, meaning “that graveyard has had significant flooding.”