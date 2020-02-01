Past members of Carrick-on-Suir Macra na Feirme branch attend re-union dinner

More than 160 former members of Carrick-on- Suir Macra na Feirme branch and their guests gathered in the Carraig Hotel on Saturday night January 25 for a re-union dinner.

It was a night of nostalgia as well as fun for the past members of the now defunct Macra branch that was an important social outlet for young people in the town and district for 50 years between 1947 and 1997.

The re-union function included an exhibition of photographs and scrapbooks chronicling the history of the branch and its members and their participation in many Macra social activities and competitions.

The celebration of Carrick Macra's 50 year history kicked off with a Mass for deceased former Macra branch members in St Nicholas Church. The celebrant was Fr. Jimmy Browne.

At the dinner afterwards, Wattie Walsh, who served as chairperson of Iverk Show for 20 years and joined Macra in 1956, congratulated the organising committee on their great research and work in preparation for the re-union. .

He praised Macra na Feirme's founding members in 1945 for their vision of a brighter future in rural Ireland when life was hard and farming was poor.

He spoke of the great men who worked to improve standards and build up skills and confidence in young farmers and people living in rural areas while offering them a social outlet where they were represented in sports, debating, drama and many other social activities all bound up under the guidance and advocacy of the Macra Na Feirme organisation.

Former Waterford Co-op chairman Johnny Dowley from Carrickbeg, who attended the first Carrick Macra branch meeting in 1947, regaled the guests about the great humour and camaraderie among the branch's members.

Johnny recalled many great days of social gatherings and the wonderful Macra field evenings, which he loved. He also remembered the great friends and Macra members who have passed away.

Johnny was presented with a framed Certificate of Appreciation by Tom O’Neill, honouring him as a founder member of Carrick-on-Suir Macra na Feirme in 1947 and for giving 50 years of dedicated service to the organisation.

Other guests at the dinner were Tom Nealon and Walter Dunphy of Brewery Lane Drama Group, who used to coach Carrick Macra members in drama. Tom Nealon spoke about how the great knowledge shared and discussed among the young farmers and their friends, empowered them and how they all enjoyed the fun of being involved in social events.

He recalled Macra members’ input into Brewery Lane Theatre's drama and said his involvement in Macra gave him some of the “finest memories of his life”.

Former Macra na Feirme CEO Edmond Connolly spoke about his and his family's involvement in Macra and the positive impact of the organisation down through generations to the present day and its role in providing a wide range of skills and training to its members.

Others who spoke with fondness about their expeiences in Macra were Richard Walsh, Anna Tobin, Wattie Dunphy, who gave a hilarious recitation; Kevin Murphy and Michael Walsh. They praised the wide variety of sports, drama, outings, debating, artistry, travel and local, regional and national Macra events open to all members and their families.

Johnny Dowley and Anna Tobin had the honour of cutting an exquisitely designed and decorated cake made by Angela O’Halloran-Comerford. Local musicians Breege Phelan and Will McClelland ‘The Wood of O’ were also welcome guests on the night.