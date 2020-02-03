Stillwater Investment housing plans are rejected for Spafield, Cashel

Plans to build 44 houses at Spafield in Cashel have been turned down by Tipperary Co Council.

Stillwater Investments Limited lodged plans for permission to build 44 dwelling houses and associated site works.

The proposed development would have consisted of the construction of six 4-bedroom end of terraced units and 38 3-bedroom semi detached and terraced units, re-located vehicular access, landscaping, drainage, car parking, play areas and all ancillary site development works. The plans were lodged on June 4, 2019.

Submissions were made by Con Hayes and Siobhan Doherty, Emily and Patrick Kenneally, Cllr Declan Burgess, Margaret O’Connor, Jim Doherty, the Summercove Residents Committee, Maighréad Casey and Liam Ó Briain, the Manager of the Development Applications Unit (DAU), the parents association of St John the Baptist Girls School, and Paul Manton.

Further information was received by the Council on October 31, 2019, and December 20, 2019.

On January 23, the Council refused planning permission, for three reasons.