Help purchase a defibrillator for Roscrea - Mike Edwards

Roscrea community first responder Mike Edwards is fundraising to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED), and needs your help to reach his target.

So far, €700 has been raised towards a target of €1,250.

“I am a GoodSam App Volunteer First Responder, and REC3 Search and Rescue Medic,” says Mike. “I am a volunteer and do not take money for any activity.

Having an AED with my response kit means early intervention, this has been shown to increase the chances of a positive outcome, the AED will be listed on www.goodsamapp.org as available 24/7 whereever I am and can be seen by downloading the alerter app.” Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com, search for AED fund for volunteer GoodSamApp responder.

GoodsamApp volunteer first responders are certified and registered with goodsam, CFR Ireland and PHECC (pre hospital emergency care council), all must adhere to the code of conduct, rules and regulations of the registration bodies.

Volunteer first responders are activated by the app when required.

Mike's qualifications a;sp include rescue emergency care, applied suicide intervention training, and

search and rescue.