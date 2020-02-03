Roscrea Scouts receive awards and honours

On Friday, January 17, group leader and chief scout award mentor had the honour of asking Jonathan Healy (county commissioner) and Kevin Murphy (provincial commissioner) to present six scouts with their chief scout award and bronze president’s award.

The awards were received by Grainne Browne, Eoghan Conlon, Ella Bourke, Michael Lown, Caoimhe Dooley and Krsyzstof Noj.

The award was the culmination of nearly two years of hard work and effort by the six scouts where they completed projects in the community, skill, physical and environmental areas.

They developed a range of scouting skills, and completed an adventure hike of over 30kms as well as organising an intercultural and residential camp.

The photographs, right, show some award recipients with their parents and families.