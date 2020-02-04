Tipperary FF candidate Sandra Farrell hits at lack of Roscrea garda cover

Fianna Fáil candidate Sandra Farrell has hit out at the lack of Garda resources in Roscrea.

She said that there were three burglaries on the same day in the town last week but there was no garda available to look at CCTV for up to 48 hours after the incidents.

“The lack of Garda manpower and resources in Roscrea is absolutely shocking,” she said.

Ms Farrelll said the unavailability of a garda to examine the CCTV footage was because one Garda had been sent out to witness polling stations in a nursing home, while the garda in the station was tied up with the day-to-day operations of the station.

“It is bordering on criminal neglect that a town of the size of Roscrea can be so starved of Garda resources that it has just one operational squad car.

The Nenagh native who operates a nursing home in Roscrea said that the station’s unmarked car was damaged and could not be used.

“The station has been left with one squad car to cover an area that stretches out from Roscrea to Birr,” she said.

She pointed out that if that one patrol car was out on a call and there was an emergency, then a patrol car would have to be sent from Nenagh, which, even at speed, was a minimum of 20 minutes delay.

“We are putting the people of Roscrea in a perilous position,” she warned.

Ms Farrell said that on the day of the three burglaries,, for example, the only squad car had been sent out to a nursing home polling station, meaning any calls or emergencies requiring a patrol car couldn’t be dealt with from Roscrea.

“The station doesn’t even have a bike in such a situation, let alone a second patrol car. So all emergencies have to be dealt with from Nenagh,” Ms Farrell said.

She said that this was part of a trend of diminishing public services in Roscrea.

“We are seeing it where ShannonDoc services are struggling to find enough doctors to provide a service in Roscrea, and we are seeing it with Pieta House, which is only able to provide eight hours of service a week, and people are being sent to Limerick for assessment rather than being seen in Roscrea,” Ms Farrell said.