Thief steals from cars parked outside homes in Co. Tipperary town

Gardaí have appealed to car owners to lock their vehicles at night after a thief stole property from three unlocked cars in a Clonmel housing estate yesterday. (Tuesday, February 4)

Cash, a purse and a selection of small items were stolen from the cars parked outside homes in the Willow Park area around 2am on Tuesday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman urged car owners to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are locked when they park them outside their homes.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Willow Park area in the early hours of Tuesday to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.