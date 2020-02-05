Man due before Tipperary District Court in relation to robbery

A man is due before Tipperary District Court this morning, Wednesday 5, in relation to a robbery in Tipperary town last week.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana, the incident occurred at Kickham Place, Co. Tipperary on January 30, 2020.

Gardaí received a report from a man who had just been punched and had a small amount of cash stolen from him from another man.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí and a man in his 30's was arrested in Tipperary Town on Tuesday, February 4.

He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged to appear before Tipperary District Court this morning, February 5 at 10.30am.