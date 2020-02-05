Cllr McGrath calls for road re-alignment at Burncourt

Cllr Máirín McGrath requested that the district consider road realignment at the junction close to The Olde Shanbally, Burncourt, as a traffic calming measure and resurfacing works across Burncourt village as the surface is extremely rough.

Management replied: “An overall design incorporating road realignment and streetscape improvements in Burncourt will be completed in 2020. Any works required as a result of the design will be completed when funding is available for such works.”

Cllr McGrath also requested: “that the district would carry out badly needed road strengthening, drainage, and resurfacing works on Road L72142 at Coolgarranroe Upper, Skeheenarinky, as the road is in a terrible condition and is causing damage to residents’ vehicles.” Management responded: “drainage works will be carried out on the L72142 at Coolgarranroe under the drainage grant in 2020.”