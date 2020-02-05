Roads
Cllr McGrath calls for road re-alignment at Burncourt
Call for resurfacing works at Coolgarranroe Upper, Skeheenarinky
Cllr Máirín McGrath
Cllr Máirín McGrath requested that the district consider road realignment at the junction close to The Olde Shanbally, Burncourt, as a traffic calming measure and resurfacing works across Burncourt village as the surface is extremely rough.
Management replied: “An overall design incorporating road realignment and streetscape improvements in Burncourt will be completed in 2020. Any works required as a result of the design will be completed when funding is available for such works.”
Cllr McGrath also requested: “that the district would carry out badly needed road strengthening, drainage, and resurfacing works on Road L72142 at Coolgarranroe Upper, Skeheenarinky, as the road is in a terrible condition and is causing damage to residents’ vehicles.” Management responded: “drainage works will be carried out on the L72142 at Coolgarranroe under the drainage grant in 2020.”
