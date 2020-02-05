Stage one of Cashel's St Patrick’s hospital housing project

The Estates Department of the Health Service Executive has advised Tom Wood, a former member of the Health Forum, that the stage one design for the proposed new development at Saint Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel is nearly complete.

This is in response to his request for an update on progress for the new development to upgrade accommodation for the care of the elderly which is expected to be in place by the end of 2021 to meet HIQA requirements.

Previously, Mr Wood had been informed by the HSE that the planning application would be lodged with Tipperary County Council in November 2019.

According to the Estates Department, stage 1 design relates to a general layout showing rooms and connections to existing buildings and infrastructure.

However they are currently dealing with some significant challenges including how to make use of some existing listed buildings, as required by planners and the conservation office.

Approval has been received to progress a cost benefit analysis as required under the public spending code for projects costing over €20m and this will be put out to tender in the coming weeks.