Burglar flees from Co. Tipperary house after alarm goes off
A burglar was scared away from a Cashel house last week when the burglar alarm went off.
He entered the house at Coolanga, Rossmore, Cashel by forcing open a rear bedrooom window but scarpered without taking any property when the alarm sounded. The break-in happened between 4pm last Thursday, January 30 and 11.30am last Friday, January 31. No property was reported stolen, according to a Cahir Garda Station spokesperson
Anyone with information that could assist the garda investigation into this crime should contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.
