Tipperary's councillor Fiona Bonfield's dad passes away suddenly

The death has taken place of Martin Bonfield, father of Tipperary Labour county councillor Fiona Bonfield, Newport.

Well known throughout the local community, Mr Bonfield, who had only recently been out canvassing in the general election and was at the launch of Deputy Alan Kelly's campaign in Nenagh, died suddenly at his home.

Martin of Tullow, Newport and formerly of Cappadine, Ballinahinch, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary; daughters Fiona, Maria, and Martina; son Eoin; sons-in-law Carl and Dave; daughter-in-law Carol; grandchildren, sister Mary Cantillon; sister-in-law Mary Carroll; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, February 7, from 6 pm, with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 8, at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.