Tipperary students among 200 Gurteen College graduates

Close to 200 students received their certificates when they graduated from Gurteen College.

Principal Jon Parry encouraged those present to consider what farming in 2050 may involve, and suggested technological advances will result in agriculture continuing to change at a pace, and these changes will require a high level of training.

A number of special awards were made during the ceremony. The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) presented two awards for the top dairy student at Gurteen. A first prize was presented to Niall Slattery, from Templederry, and second to Sean Quinlan from Clermont, Nenagh.

Liffey Mills donated an award for the best drystock student, accepted by Rachel Dolan from Loughrea.

Rachel was praised for her exceptional practical skills with both cattle and sheep and her detailed knowledge of husbandry.

Centenary Co-Op Thurles awarded four bursaries presented on their behalf by Karen Brosnan, chair of Gurteen College board of governors, to Brendan Heeney, Roscrea; Roddy Teehan, Dunkerrin; Donncha Barry, Templemore, and Patrick Sammon, Shinrone.

Applications are now open for 2020 intake of students, with three key modes of study available, fulltime day study, part time evening study and distance learning study.

The next Gurteen College open day is March 11 when potential students and their families can have guided tours of all the facilities, and can talk individually to teachers and students.