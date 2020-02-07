Tipperary company Technopath announces 50 new jobs

Ballina-based Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Technopath) a leader in consolidated third party laboratory quality controls and QC data management solutions has announced a significant expansion to its campus leading to the creation of 50 new jobs in Tipperary over the next five years.

In 2008, Technopath launched the in-vitro diagnostic industry’s first truly consolidated immunochemistry quality control materials. Consolidating multiple tests into one QC product enables hospital laboratories to significantly improve the quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness of their patient testing procedures.

The expansion is driven by continued strong growth in Technopath’s global business.

The latest expansion follows significant investment just two years ago comprising a new core laboratory and staff facilities. The new expansion will result in an additional 50 jobs and a capital investment at the site of €6m.

Founder and CEO Malcolm Bell commented: “Our business is growing rapidly with our products now sold in over 130 countries. We are pleased with the continuing development of our business which will drive growth and expansion over the next five years and beyond.”

At the announcement, Labour TD Alan Kelly said: “I’ve worked closely with Technopath over the years and was particularly delighted to support its expansion when in Government. It’s an incredibly exciting business, delivering cutting edge solutions and you can’t but admire what’s being achieved here by Malcolm and his team. It’s an indigenous company operating at the highest levels internationally and grabbing a growing share of the global market.

Technopath has made a huge contribution to this area. These are not just good jobs; they are sustainable jobs. It’s making a huge contribution to Ballina and the wider economy and long may it continue.”