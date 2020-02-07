Tipperary rugby and political worlds mourn death of Nenagh's Ger Lewis

The worlds of Tipperary rugby and politics are this weekend mourning the passing of Nenagh's Ger Lewis.

Mr Lewis, Ballygraigue, Nenagh, was a former president of Nenagh Ormond Rugby Football Club, as well as a former chair of Nenagh Urban District Council, North Tipperary VEC and Thurles Regional Technical College, among others.

Mr Lewis was elected to Nenagh UDC in 1960. It was a lengthy council, lasting seven years.

He spent 25 years with CIE in various locations around the country and came back to Nenagh in 1977 to take the role of branch official in the ITGWU.

He became branch secretary in 1987 and retired in 1993.

Ger held officerships in both Nenagh and Birr branches and North Tipperary officerships.

He also held the chair in Nenagh UDC, North Tipperary VEC and LIT. He was the first Chairman of the North Tipperary Enterprise Board and Thurles RTC and Thurles Institute. He also held the position of senior vice-president of the IVEA.

Along with his late brother Frank, who was a county councillor and chair of North Tipperary County Council, Ger was a stalwart of the Labour Party in North Tipperary.

nenagh Ormond paid tribute to him on their ewbsite this Friday saying they would like to pass our condolences to Bridie, Kevin, Marie , Fiona and the extended Lewis family on the death of Ger.

"Ger contributed many decades of service to Nenagh Ormond as a player, administrator, coach, supporter and was a past president of the club. His lifelong contribution to Nenagh rugby was reflected by his attendance and contribution at the most recent agm.

"Ger had an encyclopedic knowledge of the history of the club and he was the go-to person for anyone seeking information on the past history of the club.

"May he rest in peace."

Ger's passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, and cherished family Kevin, Marie (Gaughan) and Fiona (Ramenaden); sisters Ita and Doly; grandchildren Alan, Aoife, Geraldine, Shannen, Honor, Adam and Grace; daughter-in-law Mary; sons-in-law Malcolm and Mike; sister-in-law Bid; brothers-in-law Ger and Tom; nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his beloved son Michael; grandaughter Jackie; brother Frank, and sisters Peg, Marie, Lelia, Phil, Biddy and Joan.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Lisboney new cemetery.