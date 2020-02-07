Cashel Lions Club host a Halla na Féile senior citizens gig

Cashel Lions Club recently hosted a very successful senior citizens party in Halla na Feile with over 200 local senior citizens enjoying the day.

The guests were greeted with warm punch, which was thoroughly enjoyed, as well as the Cashel Brass Band playing some old favourites.

The four-course meal, supplied by the Brian Boru pub, was served by the Lions and their partners, helped by transition year students from Cashel Community School and four staff from Morrissey’s Supervalu, a very generous sponsor of the event.

Dancing followed with Eddie Golden, accompanied by Pat Nagle, with a great number of spot prizes distributed throughout the afternoon.

Overall, it was a wonderful occasion that was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

The Lions were delighted with the turnout and the enjoyment everyone experienced.

They are extremely grateful to all who contributed to the success, especially Morrissey’s Supervalu, already mentioned, Pat Horan of the Brian Boru, Michael Brosnan, Tommy Moloney, and Halla na Féile for a wonderful venue, and the many who attended and brought desserts and spot prizes.