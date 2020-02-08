Special Tipperary court appearance today for man charged with nine counts of theft

Gardaí in Shannon have arrested and charged a man in his 20s in relation to nine incidents of theft that occurred in various locations between December 2019 and February 2020.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 5pm today, 8th February 2020.

Yesterday evening, 7th February 2020, Gardaí from the Clare Division Roads Policing Unit carried out a high-visibility checkpoint in the Smithstown area, Shannon, Co. Clare as part of a planned operation.

During the course of the checkpoint, a car was observed turning away from the checkpoint and was subsequently intercepted by a patrol car.

The car, which was previously known to Gardaí in connection with a number of theft incidents, displayed no tax or insurance and was seized by Gardaí.

The driver of the vehicle, a male aged in his 20s, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and brought to Shannon Garda Station for questioning.

The charges relate to nine incidents of theft at filling stations between 8th December 2019 and 2nd February 2020, during which a motorist drove away from the premises without paying for fuel.

The incidents occurred in various locations (four in Limerick, one in Swords, one in Clonmel, two in Shannon and one in Waterford).