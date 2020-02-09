FG admits they may have got candidate geography wrong

Fine Gael has admitted that the party has indicated that the party will have to look at should they have run a candidate further to the north of the constituency.

Following what they said was a "disappointing" election in Tipperary, the spokesperson said that they will now have a postmortem on the geographic location of candidates.

"Either way we are a democratic party and the party spoke at the convention and Garret Ahearn was chosen with Mary Newman Julian added to the ticket," they said.

They said the big talking point was the "shock" of seeing Sinn Fein candidate Martin Browne doing so well.

"We were not getting that on the doorstep," they said.

The spokesperson said that there was "still a lot to play for and transfers "will be interesting".

"It is going to be a long day tomorrow as well as today, but we also have to be real," they said.

However, they pointed out that the Sinn Fein transfers as well as those from Cllr Joe Hannigan (Ind) were "all over the place".

Nationally they thought it was a "bit premature" to talk about Leo Varadkar being removed as party leader.

"Both Leo and Micheal Martin have ruled out going into power with Sinn Fein. If that holds we are looking at another election in a couple of weeks time," they said.