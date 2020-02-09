ELECTIONS 2020

BREAKING: Lowry elected on first count

Tipperary 5 seats

Electorate: 126, 781

Total poll: 82,423

Invalid votes: 635

Valid poll: 81,788

Quota: 13,632

*Outgoing

First Count

Ahearn, Garret, FG: 6,206

Browne, Martin, SF: 10,004

Cahill, Dolores, Ind: 521

*Cahill, Jackie, FF: 7,940

Farrell, Sandra, FF: 2,233

Goldsboro, Imelda, FF: 4,082

Hannigan, Joe, Ind: 4,715

*Healy, Seamus, Ind: 5,829

*Kelly, Alan, Lab: 7,857

*Lowry, Michael, Ind: 14,802

*McGrath, Mattie, Ind: 9,321

Newman Julian, Mary, FG: 4,926

O'Donnell, Ron, GP: 3,170

Skehan, Marese, Ind: 182

Lowry elected.