ELECTIONS 2020
BREAKING: Lowry elected on first count
Lowry elected on the first count
Tipperary 5 seats
Electorate: 126, 781
Total poll: 82,423
Invalid votes: 635
Valid poll: 81,788
Quota: 13,632
*Outgoing
First Count
Ahearn, Garret, FG: 6,206
Browne, Martin, SF: 10,004
Cahill, Dolores, Ind: 521
*Cahill, Jackie, FF: 7,940
Farrell, Sandra, FF: 2,233
Goldsboro, Imelda, FF: 4,082
Hannigan, Joe, Ind: 4,715
*Healy, Seamus, Ind: 5,829
*Kelly, Alan, Lab: 7,857
*Lowry, Michael, Ind: 14,802
*McGrath, Mattie, Ind: 9,321
Newman Julian, Mary, FG: 4,926
O'Donnell, Ron, GP: 3,170
Skehan, Marese, Ind: 182
Lowry elected.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on