Winter wonderland in Thurles

Snow is settling on the ground in the Cathedral Town

The view of Friar Street in Thurles

Snowing is beginning to settle on the ground in Thurles during the latest cold snap. 

Met Eireann is warning that it will remain cold, very windy and wintry today.

Sunny spells and frequent heavy squally rain, hail, sleet or snow showers. Some thundery downpours also and local flooding.

Strong to gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts at times especially in exposed coastal regions of the west and north, and with very high seas the danger of coastal flooding continues, especially around high tides. Afternoon highs of 3 to 5 degrees, with wind-chill making it feel colder.