Eliminated Fianna Fail candidate Goldsboro says "she will be back"

Fianna Fail candidate Imelda Goldsboro, who was eliminated after the fourth count, says she would seek to represent her party again in another general election.

And the Ballingarry councillor believes her party's candidate strategy of running wasn't wrong to run three candidates in the constituency. She believed the “tide” had gone out for Fianna Fail in the election and the national swing towards Sinn Fein cost her the chance of winning a second seat for the party in Tipperary.

She paid tribute to Cllr Michael Smith and his father for the support they gave her throughout the campaign. While she was Fianna Fail's candidate in the south of the county she pointed out that all the Fianna Fail councillors in the south canvassed for outgoing TD Jackie Cahill.

When asked if she was unhappy the Fianna Fail organisation in the south of the county didn't support her candidacy more, she replied that she didn't do post mortems and didn't criticise.

“We all know how Fianna Fail is in Tipperary. My team and I are very proud of what we achieved and we did it all on a shoe string budget. We gave it 110% and I wouldn't change one thing about it. I am not going anywhere. I will be back.”

In relation to the surge in the Sinn Fein vote, she said a strong statement has been made and in Co. Tipperary the increase in the party's votes across the county was widespread. It was an expression of voter's anger and dissatisfaction.

Martin Browne had picked upt votes in boxes he didn't even know existed.

She said Sinn Fein attracted a large proportion of younger voters aged between 18 and 45 voted and had clearly connected with this age group. She believes Fianna Fail needs now to look at its identity, what it stands for and the demography of its support base and membership.

While Fianna Fail party leader Michael Martin firmly ruled out his party entering into coalition with Sinn Fein, she accepted the rationale of him now “opening the door” to coalition negotiations with that party.

If another general election arose due to the failure to form a government, Sinn Fein would run more candidates and could secure a majority of seats, she explained.