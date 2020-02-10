New Inn's McKayla O’Dwyer in Indian mission of hope

Cashel Community School fifth year student McKayla O’Dwyer from New Inn will be travelling along with 76 other students from the Tipperary area to Kolkata, India, as part of the School Immersion Programme with the Hope Foundation.

Back in July, McKayla decided to get involved with the Hope Foundation School Immersion project as the idea of helping children living in poverty and living on the streets in Kolkata appealed to her.

Fundraising to go to Kolkata was an issue.

All funds raised go towards the many projects that are ongoing through the Hope Foundation.

Funds were raised from a number of sources including: a golf classic at Dundrum Golf Club, Halloween Novelty Dress, babysitting and help from family and friends.

From speaking to others who have travelled to Kolkata, McKayla has gotten an insight into what lies ahead.

The Hope Foundation has built crèches, hospitals and homes for children who have been rescued from the streets.

McKayla is eagerly looking forward to her experience and all in Cashel Community School wish her well.