Tipperary called on to support 'denim day' fundraiser for Alzheimer Society

People all across the premier county are set to don their favourite pair of denim jeans in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland's national fundraiser on March 6.

Now in its fourth year, the denim day campaign is calling on members of the public to get involved and donate €2 for vital dementia support services.

On hand to officially launch the campaign was Winning Streak presenter Sinead Kennedy and social media stars Terrie McEvoy and Niamh Cullen.

There are currently 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland needs to raise €3.5 million annually to provide support and services to those living with the disease and their carers.

The Denim Day for Dementia is aiming to raise €25,000 to support people with dementia and their struggling families. The ASI provides supports and services in local communities around Ireland and provides a range of services including day care, home care, family carer training, social clubs and Alzheimer Cafés.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Head of Fundraising, Mairéad Dillon said: “We are so pleased that Sinead Kennedy, Terrie McEvoy and Niamh Cullen have all come on board for Denim Day for Dementia this year. We’re very grateful to them all for taking time out of their busy schedules to assist The Alzheimer Society of Ireland to raise much-needed funds for people with dementia and helping us bring the subject of dementia out of the shadows, especially amongst a younger generation. Fundraising is essential for the charity so we can keep our vital services going each year – in fact, €3.5 million needs to be raised each year just to keep them going. Please support our Denim Day campaign, sign-up on www.alzheimer.ie today.”

To get involved, members of the public are being urged to order their Denim Day for Dementia pack by registering online at www.alzheimer.ie or by contacting the ASI’s fundraising team on (01) 2073848.