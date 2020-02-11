‘Mnásome’ month of events for Cashel library in March

Cashel library has an exciting line up of events connected to its upcoming Mná Month in March, celebrating Irishwomen's contribution to arts and culture.

Cashel library presents Daughters of Dun Iascaigh - A Light on the History of Cahir Women, on Monday, March 2, at 2pm.

Josephine O'Neill, Karol Defalco, Mary Caulfield, and Breeda Ryan share their journey into this unique women's history and breaking into the world of publishing.

This event is part of Mná Month, which begins with gusto, come join us! Booking essential for this free event to 062 6382.

An evening with Bibi Baskin in Cashel library, on Wednesday, March 4, at 7pm.

Bibi will present a motivational talk on how you can bring positive change into your life and make your dreams, big and small, come true.

This will be illustrated by her own story detailing her prestigious job as a TV presenter in RTE, her move to London to work with the BBC and ITV and then a move to India which brought unexpected change on many levels. The informal chat will also include a question and answer session.

There will be an opportunity to purchase a copy of Bibi’s current book, Bibi’s Wellness Wisdom, and she will be available to personally sign copies on the evening.

Cashel library will have a lot of big names coming, such as jockey Rachel Blackmore, rally driver Rosemary Smith, biologist Eanna Ni Lamhna, Tipperary ladies All Ireland football captain Samantha Lambert, the flying nun Sr Patricia Wall, druid and story teller Eimear Burke.

The library will host Daughters of Dun Iascaigh authors, Dr Lucia Gannon from Killenaule, speaking about her recently published Memoir, All in a Doctor’s Day, and it will have Viking women warriors, women’s history with schools, Marie Gleeson, and navy sea captain Dr Elzaan Mornane, who will do a workshop with third level students on Breaking the Chains as well as an art exhibition called Women on Walls.

The library will host millinery vibes from hat-making duo the Crochets, as well as culinary arts to celebrate Mother’s Day on 22.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday evening, February 4, The Art Escape group from Cashel Community School art classes launched their exhibition in Cashel library.

Ann Brennan class tutor and Deirdre Redden of Cashel Community School spoke to those present about the commitment and talent that each individual artist has shown in the class over the past number of months.

Ann also spoke about the blend of paintings on display and how this was a feature within the group as they met each week to share ideas, support and encourage each other.

There are 30 pieces of work on show for the month of February and they vary from oil and acrylic paintings, mixed media and textured pieces.

This shows a versatile and creative group of artists. Information on the sale of paintings for Ann Brennan on 0863292086.