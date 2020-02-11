Age Friendly Roscrea AGM on February 17

The fourth annual general meeting of Age Friendly Roscrea will take take place on Monday February 17 at 7.30pm in the Courthouse.

The consultants- Broadmore Research and Consulting, appointed to facilitate Age Friendly’s strategic plan will attend as will Fiona Crotty, Age Friendly Tipperary programme manager. This is an open meeting.

Rambling House

The next Rambling House will take place Tuesday February 18 at 7.30 pm. Musicians, singers, poets and everyone who enjoys a good night are welcome.

Your Health Your Choice

On Thursday, February 20, at 2.15pm, there will be a presentation on keeping healthy.

Nurse advisor from the Marie Keating foundation will deliver this and will be available to answer your queries afterwards.

Dementia Support

On Friday, February 21, at 2.15 Amy Murphy, regional dementia advisor will attend Courthouse.

Family Carers, formal carers are invited to this support group.

Weekly groups continue: Scribblers on Tuesday, 10.30am; Crafters on Wednesday at 10.30am; Rosie Greys at 3pm on Wednesday and the Clubbers, on Thursday at 2pm.

We are taking names for an iPad/iPhone class, if we have enough numbers we will run a class.