Cashel Daffodil Day launch in Foley’s Bar on February 19

The Cashel Daffodil day Committee is holding its annual launch in Foleys Bar, Friar Street Cashel on February 19, at 2.30pm.
Our Munster representative is Nicola McMahon, who along with a night nurse, will speak at the launch.
Tea and refreshments will be served. A raffle will take place.
We look forward to seeing our many volunteers and would love to have more people join our volunteers.
We thank Seamus and Lucy Foley for the use of their premises.
Daffodil Day is on March 27.
