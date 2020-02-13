Congratulations to Youth Exchange/Camp award recipient Colin Harding

Colin Harding was present with Lions Club district governor, Bernard Black, and Cashel Lions Club president Eddie Morrissey at the prize giving ceremony for the Lions Club Young Ambassador 2020 awards held in the Carlton Hotel Dublin, on Saturday, January 25.

Colin returned home with a fabulous runner’s up prize of a two week Youth Exchange/Camp in a European country of his choice sponsored by the Lions Clubs of Ireland.

Colin qualified for this prestigious national competition by being selected as the Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year in early December 2019.

In the district final in Dublin, Colin competed with eight young community activists from all over Ireland. In the morning, each young person was interviewed by a panel of three judges to assess the level of their community involvement.

This was followed by a working lunch with the three interviewers and the nine candidates. In the afternoon each candidate made a three minute presentation to the assembled audience of interviewers, parents, friends and Lions Club members from around the country.

Cashel Lions Club congratulates Colin on the manner in which he prepared for the challenge of the district final and hopes that he enjoys the experience of the two week Lions Exchange.

Cashel Lions Club also wishes Colin continued success with the food cloud project.

The future of Cashel is certainly in safe hands with young people like Colin contributing to the local community.