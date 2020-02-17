Rockwell College pupils all set off for Kolkata, India

Thursday, February 13, will see over nine months of hard work coming to fruition when 12 students from Rockwell College will set off for the annual visit to Kolkata with the Hope Foundation.

Each student was required to raise €2,400 each as a donation and they were required to raise a further €1,000 from family donations or work payment to cover their costs.

Fundraising activities included sales of work, golf classics, coffee morning as well as the sale of Hope Bars.

The money raised will go to improving the life chances of some of the most impoverished children on earth through the Hope Projects.

While there the students will visit the Hope Hospital, the Chetla Slum as well as the Howrah Station.

The visit will take one week in total and the Rockwell students will be joined by three students from CBS High School.

The students are pictured with their ceremonial cheque for the Hope Foundation.

In total they raised over €40,000 for donation which is over €10,000 above their total.

This is the twelfth year of the Rockwell College Hope Foundation visit.

The money raised by Rockwell students exclusively runs a Mother and Child Refugee in the Tullygunge region of Kolkata, eastern India.